Navy displays submarines, INS Chennai

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Indian Navy on Thursday displayed the stealth guided missile destroyer INS Chennai and the indigenously-made Kalvari class Scorpene submarines at the Republic Day parade here.

This year, the submarine arm of the Indian Navy is marking its golden jubilee, commemorating 50 years since Foxtrot-class submarine INS Kalvari was inducted.

The first of the Scorpene submarines, a model of which was on display, has been named after the boat. Marine Commandos marched ahead.

A model of P8-I long-range maritime surveillance aircraft was also on display.

