Navy to donate Rs 8.9 cr for flood-hit Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will on Thursday hand over a cheque for Rs 8.9 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-ravaged state.

The money was collected through voluntary contributions by Navy personnel from their salaries.

Lanba, along with Southern Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) President Reena Lanba and NWWA Southern Region head Sapana Chawla on Wednesday visited Muttinakam village in Ernakulam district of Kerala to review the relief work.

Relief material worth about Rs 25 lakh from NWWA was handed over to area officials.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Navy chief said that he was closely monitoring the situation in Kerala, where the Navy deployed its personnel and assets during the floods.

He said that Indian Navy has selected Muttinakam in Varapuzha Panchayat and Cheriya Kadamakudi in Kadamakudi Panchayat for undertaking rehabilitation/reconstruction initiatives following inputs from area administration and visits by naval officials.

Rehabilitation kits (800 for Muttinakam and 500 for Cheriya Kadamakudi) containing essential items like clothing, cleaning gear and utensils were distributed on the occasion.

