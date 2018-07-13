Nawabzaade actress Isha Rikhi feels fortunate with her Bollywood debut

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Isha Rikhi who is making her Bollywood debut with romantic comedy film “Nawabzaade” said she was very lucky to get such opportunity.

Isha told IANS on phone that she was feeling lucky to be a part of this film. “I know many actors who are equally hard working like me but yet to get the opportunity in Bollywood. I am very happy to make my debut with a rom-com.”

The trailer of the film was released this week and also a very special song which is composed by Guru Randhawa featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

While Isha is getting a positive response from various online platforms asked about if she was worried about the audience’s reception, as she has popularity in Punjabi films the actress said: “Yes I was little worried how people will accept the film and me in the film.

“This is my first ever Bollywood film which has a bigger exposure than my earlier Punjabi films, so I expected people to like me. thankfully it is happening.”

Isha started modelling at a young age and worked in some of the Punjabi films like “Happy Go Lucky”, “Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De” among others.

The story of Nawabzaade revolves around three boys who are running after one girl.

Asked about her on-set experience, Isha said: “Before the film, I did not know anyone and that was the reason I was quite nervous. Whenever we make a film as an actor we need full support from the co-actors, crew members and ofcourse director. Thankfully at the end of the shooting, we really become a close-knit family.”

The actress, soon to appear on popular rapper Badshah’s upcoming music video song titled Bamb, said that she wishes to work with Imtiaz Ali and Rajkumar Hirani in future.

The film is releasing on July 27.

–IANS

