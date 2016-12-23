Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Haraamkhor’ cleared by FCAT

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer “Haraamkhor”, directed by Shlok Sharma, has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

A post on the official Facebook page of Guneet Monga’s production banner Sikhya Entertainment, read: “Good news! Shlok Sharma’s debut feature ‘Haraamkhor’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shweta Tripathi has finally been cleared by the FCAT in a landmark judgment!”

The film, which is jointly produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Feroze Alameer and Achin Jain, will hit the cinemas on January 13.

Monga on Thursday shared that the film is now a U/A certificate.

“Harshvardhan Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Shlok Sharma thank you so much…from being banned to U/A! Can’t wait to show to you,” she wrote.

The Nawazuddin and Shweta starrer revolves around a teacher-student romance and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify it.

The makers approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) in August, which reportedly cleared the film with a U/A certificate on Wednesday.

–IANS

