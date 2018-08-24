Naxal violence down because of development: Akbar

Panaji, Aug 25 (IANS) Naxal violence in the country has come down because welfare measures have reached remote areas, said Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar on Saturday.

He said had there been no job creation in the country, there would have been anger on the streets.

“Look at the impact of Mudra (loan scheme) on some of the most important problems we are facing. The fact is that naxal violence has come down because development is reaching those areas,” Akbar told a function at an educational institute in Mapusa town, located 15 km off Panaji.

Akbar said the poor were at the forefront of the support base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

–IANS

maya/prs