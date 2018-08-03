Naxals activities decline since 2017: Hansraj Ahir

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that there was a reduction in Naxal violence and its geographical spread since 2017.

The violent incidents have come down to 908 in 2017 from a high of 2258 in 2009 and their geographical spread of violence has also shrunk considerably, Ahir said in written reply to a question in the Lower House.

According to the ministry, 90 districts in 11 states are currently covered by the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme. The districts affected by the left wing extremism are Wayanad, Palakkad and Malappuram, in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu tri-junction and Balaghat, Mandala in Madhya Pradesh, Gondia in Maharashtra and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh tri-junction.

However, there was a “limited success” in the expansion of Communist Party of India (Maoist) activities to both the tri-junctions, the minister said.

In order to combat Left wing extremism (LWE), a national policy and action plan had been initiated which include development of roads, installation of mobile towers, skill development, improving network of banks and post offices, health and education facilities, particularly in the most affected districts.

The minister said “these measures have contributed towards weaning away the people from Maoist influence and increased support for the Government.”

–IANS

sm/anp/sed