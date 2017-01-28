Nayanthara joins ‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’ sets in London

London, Jan 28 (IANS) The shooting of filmmaker Chakri Toleti’s Tamil invasion thriller “Kolayuthir Kaalam” commenced here on Saturday and actress Nayanthara has joined the sets.

YSR Films, one of the producers of the film, tweeted on Saturday: “Our production no 1 ‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’ shooting started in London. Stay tuned for exclusive updates.”

The film is loosely based on English indie hit “Hush” – a story of a deaf and mute author who is struggling to complete the climax of her latest novel when she falls prey to a psycho killer.

Nayanthara, too, plays a deaf and mute character.

However, it is not known whether she is playing an author or not.

The first look poster of the film was released in December last year when the project was officially announced.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music. He will co-produce the film with Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

