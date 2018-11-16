NBCC’s Q2 net profit up 16%

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) State owned NBCC (India) on Monday reported a rise of 15.97 per cent rise in its net profit for the second quarter of 2018-19.

According to the company, its net profit increased to Rs 85.96 crore from Rs 74.12 crore in the corresponding quarter for last fiscal year.

The state owned firm’s total income for the quarter under review rose by 42.71 per cent to Rs 1,646.48 crore from Rs 1,153.71 crore earned during the same period of last fiscal.

The company added that it has secured total orders worth Rs 1,503.37 crore in Q2.

–IANS

rv/ahm/