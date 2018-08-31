NC emerges as single-largest party in LAHDC Kargil polls

Srinagar, Sep 1 (IANS) Regional National Conference (NC) emerged as the single-largest party in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections, results for which were declared on Saturday.

Out of the 26 seats polling for which was held, the NC bagged 10, Congress 8, Independents 5, PDP 2 and the BJP 1 seat.

No single party has got a simple majority on its own as 16 seats are required for claiming simple majority.

Four members to the hill development council are nominated by the state government and the nominated members also have the voting right for claiming power in the 30-member council.

NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah have thanked the people of Kargil for voting NC as the single-largest party in the powerful hill development council.

–IANS

sq/nir