NC leader escapes miliant attack, guard killed, weapons looted

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) Former National Conference legislator Gulam Mohiuddin Mir escaped miraculously after militants attacked his vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, killing one of his guards and decamping with two weapons, police said.

Police, who had earlier said that the militants had attacked the guard post at the NC leader’s house in Muran village of Pulwama, said that Mir was returning from Srinagar in his private car when the militants attacked him near his home.

“The NC leader escaped unhurt while one of his guards, constable Mudasir Ahmad was killed and another, constable Nazir Ahmad was injured and has been referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

“The militants decamped with the weapons of the guards,” police said adding that reinforcements rushed to the spot and have cordoned off the area for searches.

–IANS

