NCB arrests Nigerian national in Kolkata, seizes cocaine worth Rs 1 cr

Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said it has arrested a Nigerian national from the citA and recovered around 170 gram of cocaine valued at Rs 1 crore from his possession.

Acting on a tip off, the officials of the agency arrested Kevin Edward James, who was to hand over the consignment on behalf of his associates, who are running the drug racket from Mumbai.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that James, 28 is indulging in trafficking of narcotic drugs in many cities in India including Kolkata,” NCB’s Zonal Director Dilip Kumar Srivastava said.

The accused revealed that the stuff were brought to India from the source country by swallowing and concealing inside the body cavities and sold to the customers and local peddlers in different cities in India, the agency said in a statement.

“Accused revealed that this type of delivery has already been done in past on two occasions in Kolkata. The ultimate recipient of these stimulant narcotics drug are the people from elite class of the society,” it said.

James usually sold the drug at Rs 60,000 per gram in the Indian market whereas he also revealed that the value of the seized cocaine in international illegal market is Rs. one crore, Srivastava added.

–IANS

bdc/vd