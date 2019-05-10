NCM issues notice to Pitroda over 1984 riot remark

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Friday sent notice to Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his “hua to hua” remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots and directed him to tender an unconditional apology to the Sikh community.

The notice, issued on a complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, said that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of of the Sikh community.

It said that the Commission had taken the complaint very seriously and noted that the 1984 riots were a blot in the history of mankind.

“The Commission directs you to explain your view on the statement. You are also directed to tender an unconditional apology towards the Sikh community immediately,” it said.

Pitroda, who is Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and a close aide of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had on Thursday said 1984 “hua to hua” (it just happened) triggering strong criticism from the BJP and the Akali Dal.

He apologised for his remarks on Friday.

–IANS

ps/vd