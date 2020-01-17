NCPCR takes up complaint on use of kids for protests

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday took up a complaint on viral videos of children participating during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

The national child rights body has written to the district magistrate of South Delhi and has asked the authority to submit a detailed report within ten days.

The letter read: “As per the complaint, there are children shouting that their elders have told them that the Prime Minister and Home Minister of India will ask them to produce documents of citizenship and if they fail to produce they will be sent to detention centres where they will not be allowed even food and clothing”

According to the letter, it appeared that those children might have been brought on the basis of rumours and miscommunication as a result of which they might suffer from mental trauma.

In view of the seriousness of the issue and its impact on the children, the child rights body urged the authority to issue necessary directions to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) along with Police Child Welfare Officer/SJPU to identify children, shown in the viral videos, and “arrange a counselling session for them and their parents, if deemed fit”.

“The children may be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)” said the letter, adding “a report in this regard (should) be sent to the commission within 10 days.”

–IANS

sfm/prs