NCUSCR to hold discussion on US-China ties in New York

New York, Nov 10 (IANS) The National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR) is to hold a discussion of the current state of affairs between the US and China, and an outline of prospects for Sino-American relations in the coming years here.

The discussion is part of the NCUSCR annual Gala Dinner, scheduled for November 15 at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speakers and presenters at the event will include China’s Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai, Chubb Ltd. President and CEO Evan G. Greenberg and former US Trade Representative and Hills and Company Chair, CEO Carla A. Hills and a special musical performance by Crazy Rich Asians-featured jazz singer Jasmine Chen.

BlackRock, Inc. Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink will discuss the challenges and benefits of doing business in China and expectations for future opportunities in the Sino-American Relationship.

The NCUSCR is a leading non-partisan and non-profit public affairs organisation dedicated to building constructive and durable relationships between the US and China.

–IANS

vc