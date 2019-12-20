NCW hails Nirbhaya case verdict
New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW), here on Tuesday, welcomed the decision in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.
“The issuance of death warrant is a huge win for the women of our country and, hopefully, this historical verdict would stop/minimise such crimes against women,” said NCW chief Rekha Sharma
Saluting the efforts of Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh,
Sharma said the NCW salute the victim’s parents — mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh — for their perseverance to continue the battle.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Tuesday issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case.
–IANS
