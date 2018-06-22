NCW takes cognizance of Jharkhand women activists’ gang-rape

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday said it has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident of abduction and gang-rape of five women activists in Jharkhand’s Khunti district.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has also constituted a three member fact-finding team, to look into the matter and investigate into the case in accordance with the procedure laid down in Section 10 (1) read with Section 10 (4) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 and submit its recommendation to the Commission,” NCW said in a statement.

The organisation has also written to the Jharkhand police chief to ensure a proper investigation and to apprise the Commission about action taken in the matter at the earliest.

According to police, the incident happened on June 19 where five women – four girls and a married woman – were abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint by at least half a dozen men while they were on a visit to to R.C. Mission School in Kochang village.

The women were engaged in the campaign through nukkad natak (street plays) in the area creating awareness on migration and human trafficking.

