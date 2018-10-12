NCW welcomes Akbar’s resignation

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday welcomed Union Minister M.J. Akbar’s resignation from the government following allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women journalists as the #MeToo movement claimed its first toll in Indian politics.

“Finally, the government has listened to the voice of women and acted accordingly. NCW welcomes the move,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told IANS.

In a brief statement announcing his resignation, Akbar said he has decided to seek justice in the court of law and challenge the “false” accusations.

To this, Sharma said: “It is his right to fight a case and go to court.”

–IANS

mg/prs