NDA 292, UPA 127, predicts NDTV’s poll of polls

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The poll of polls of exit polls done by NDTV predicted 292 seats for the BJP-led NDA, 127 for the Congress-led UPA and 123 for “non-aligned” parties.

The poll of polls predicted BJP making major gains in Odisha and West Bengal, two states where it has been relatively weak but where it put a lot of effort to gain ground.

It predicted that BJP will win 10 seats in Odisha and 13 in West Bengal. Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal, it said, was likely to win 10 seats while West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress was predicted to win 26 seats.

However, it predicted that the BJP will suffer losses in Uttar Pradesh and will get 49 seats compared to 71 seats it won in 2014. The grand alliance of the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal was poised to win 29 seats in the state while the Congress was likely to win only two seats.

In Bihar, it predicted that the ruling NDA will sweep the polls winning 32 seats, while eight will be won by the Grand Alliance that includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other parties.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine was predicted to suffer some losses in Maharashtra where its tally is expected to come down from its 2014 tally of 42 to 36. The Congress-NCP combine, it said, was likely to win 11 seats in the state.

The poll of polls predicted significant gains for the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu, predicting that it will win 27 seats compared to 11 by the AIADMK-led front that includes the BJP.

It predicted that the Congress-led UDF was poised to win 14 seats in Kerala while four seats would be won by the ruling LDF and one by the BJP.

It predicted the BJP retaining its dominance in Gujarat, Rajasthan (where it won all seats in 2014) and Madhya Pradesh. The poll of polls projected that BJP is likely to win 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 23 in Gujarat and 22 in Rajasthan. The Congress is expected to win five, three and three seats in these states respectively, the poll of polls said.

In Andhra Pradesh, it said that the Telugu Desam Party was poised to win 10 seats and the YSR Congress 15.

In Chhattisgarh, it said the BJP was poised to win seven seats compared to four for the Congress.

The poll of polls predicted the BJP almost repeating its performance in Haryana and Karnataka. It predicted eight seats out of 10 seats for BJP in Haryana and 18 in Karnataka and one and nine respectively for the Congress in the two states.

The poll of polls said that the ruling TRS was likely to win 12 seats in Telangana, while two seats could be won by the Congress and one by the BJP.

It predicted that Congress would win nine seats in Punjab and the SAD-BJP combine will win three and the AAP one.

In Jharkhand, the tally is likely to be eight for the NDA and five for opposition alliance that includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress.

In Delhi, the poll of polls predicted six seats for BJP and one for Congress.

