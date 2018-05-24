NDA a sinking boat, allies should leave it: Congress

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday dubbed the ruling National Democratic Alliance as a “sinking boat” and said that earlier the constituent parties parted ways with the BJP-led front the better it will be for the country.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil referred to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s questioning of the benefits of the much-hyped demonetisation and said that parties alligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had now started realising the consequences of the government’s actions.

He said that the demonetisation had negatively impacted the Indian economy, including Bihar’s.

“The people with Modi ji have started understanding and leaving. The NDA is a sinking boat. The earlier parties leave the alliance the better it is for the country,” he said.

Nitish Kumar had on Saturday questioned the benefits of demonetisation to the common man and slammed the banks that allegedly helped the rich and powerful manage their cash during the note ban.

It was for the first time that Nitish Kumar, also President of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) that is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had questioned the demonetisation move of the Narendra Modi-led government in November 8, 2016.

