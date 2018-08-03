NDA candidate Harivansh elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Janata Dal United (JD-U) Member Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Thursday elected the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Harivansh was fielded by the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He defeated opposition candidate B.K. Hariprasad of the Congress by 20 votes.

Harivansh got 125 votes while Hariprasad got 105 votes.

Following his election, he was conducted to his seat, which is beside the Leader of Opposition, by Leader of House Arun Jaitley, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananath Kumar and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

–IANS

