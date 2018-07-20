NDA committed to development of Andhra, Telangana: Modi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is committed towards the development of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, “the states which the Congress divided in closed doors for political gain”.

“I want to tell the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that we will keep working for them. We will do everything possible for the development of the states,” he said while replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Modi also said then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created three states: Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand after talking to the people concerned and taking their consent.

“It was done peacefully. These states are peaceful and prospering. They are contributing in the development of the nation.

“On the other hand, the Congress divided Andhra Pradesh behind closed doors and their conduct then was shameful. Andhra Pradesh was divided for political gain,” he added.

