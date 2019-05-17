NDA to get 290-310 seats: India TV-CNX exit poll

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance may get a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, winning from 290 to 310 seats, an exit poll by India TV-CNX predicted on Sunday.

However, the BJP’s tally may fall from present 282 to 251 seats, 21 short of the midway mark of 272, by itself, it said.

The Congress tally may, meanwhile, go up from 44 seats it got in 2014 to 76 this time, a gain of 32 seats, and it may not be able to cross three-digit figure this time, it said.

The exit poll was conducted in all the seven phases of polling from April 11 to May 19 in 542 parliamentary constituencies, among a total voter sample of 1,35,500 respondents.

The exit poll projection shows the NDA, with 290-310 seats, will be followed by the Congress-led UPA which may win 115-125 seats, while ‘others’ including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Trinamool Congress, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, regional parties and independents projected to win in a range of 116-128 seats.

–IANS

