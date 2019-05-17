NDA to maintain stronghold in Bihar: Exit polls

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are likely to overpower Grand Alliance in the state and expected to maintain its hold in Bihar as the coalition may win majority of the seats, most of the exit polls predicted.

According to IANS-CVOTER exit poll, the BJP is predicted to win 13 seats while the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) combine is likely to get 20. The opposition alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress and other parties is likely to win only 7 seats.

Bihar has undergone a 7-phase voting for 40 Lok Sabha seats.

In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP had got 6 while 3 went to the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (then with the NDA) in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United, which was not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had won two while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had won four seats in the last general elections.

The BJP and the JD-U had contested 17 seats each, while six seats were given to the LJP. It seems that the Modi factor has worked well for the NDA in this crucial state.

The India Today-Axis India exit poll predicted BJP-led NDA alliance likely to win 38 to 40 seats in Bihar, against 32 seats in the 2014 elections.

IndiaTV-CNX Exit Poll predicted that BJP will get 15, JD (U) -13, LJP-4 while RJD is expected to win 5, Congress 2 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 1 seat.

Exit poll conducted by Neta-NewsX, said that BJP is likely to win 9 out of the 17 seats it is contesting in the state. In 2014, it had won 22 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, may gain three seats and increase its tally to 5. JD (U) is getting 9 seats, while RJD is projected to get 11 seats.

The Times Now-VMR poll predicted an overwhelming victory for BJP and JDU with 30 seats and UPA likely to gain 10 seats.

The poll of polls of exit polls done by NDTV in Bihar predicted similar kind of prediction expecting that the ruling NDA will sweep the polls winning 32 seats, while eight will be won by the Grand Alliance.

According to Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, NDA likly to win 28-31 seats while UPA expected to gain 8-11 seats. BJP alone likely to win 15 seats while JD (U)- 11, LJP-4, Congress -1 and RJD- 6 seats.

According to News 24-Today Chanakya exit poll, NDA would likely get 32 seats and grand alliance 8 seats.

–IANS

ak/prs