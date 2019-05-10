NDA will get two-third majority: Rajnath

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections than in 2014 and added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a two-third majority.

“After addressing more than 110 election rallies across the country and sensing people’s mood, I can say that the BJP is going to win more seats than it won in 2014. As far as the NDA is concerned, possibility of getting a two-third majority cannot be ruled out,” the former party President told the media here at the BJP headquarters.

Singh said that in 2014 people were looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hope which was now converted into trust and confidence.

“In many places, I saw an undercurrent. This government has worked for every section of the society and a feeling of satisfaction was there on the people’s face. They want to give Modi another opportunity as they believe he is the man who can take India ahead,” he said.

Singh hit out at the opposition and demanded to know their Prime Ministerial candidate.

“In 2014, the fight was Modi vs Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi. In 2019, Modi vs who? It is unknown. In a democratic set-up, people cannot be kept in dark.”

The Home Minister also slammed the opposition parties for using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Congress response over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s justification of his “neech” jibe against Modi.

He said: “What does the Congress has to say on his (Aiyer’s) justification.”

In an article published in Rising Kashmir on Tuesday, Aiyar said: “Remember how I described him on 7 December, 2017? Was I not prophetic?”

In 2017, Aiyar called Modi “neech aadmi” following which he was suspended from the Congress party.

