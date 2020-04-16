NDMC disinfects Connaught Place, Khan Market areas

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Under the disinfection drive, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), here on Thursday, sprayed disinfectant solution in the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place, Khan Market and Mandir Marg areas.

To intensify the disinfection drive, the NDMC has tied up with the Fire Department. On Monday, the NDMC deployed 40 knapsack machines and 3 tankers for the drive.

During the drive, 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution was sprayed to contain Covid-19 infection.

According to the NDMC, it disinfected Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Shankar Road, Mandir Marg, RK Asharam Marg, Peshwa Road, Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg, Talkatora Road, Church Road and Gurudwara Rakabganj areas on Wednesday.

Apart from Connaught Place, Khan Market and Mandir Marg areas, the NDMC would disinfect Sansad Marg, Jai Singh Road, Jan Path, Chelmsford Road, Panchkuiya Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Baba Khadak Singh Marg and Bangla Sahib Road during the day.

Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Atul Grove Road, Haley Road, Tolstoy Marg, Barakhambha Road, Copernicus Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Mansingh Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Humayun Road and Firoj Shah Road will be disinfected on Friday.

On Saturday, areas around India Gate, C-Hexagon, Rajendra Prasad Road, Tugalaq Road and Arabindo Marg will be covered under the drive.

