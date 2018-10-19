NDRF teams sent to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh after warning by China

Guwahati, Oct 20 (IANS) The Centre has sent eight companies of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) to Arunahal Pradesh followed by six others to Assam after intimation from the Chinese government that landslide has blocked the Milin section of the main stream of Yarlung Zangbo or Brahmaputra river recently and that it might impact the lower reaches of the river.

The Arunahal Pradesh government as well as the Assam government has instructed and alerted all the districts located near Siang and Brahmaputra river which might be affected due to the water flow of the river in near future.

It is believed that the sudden blockade caused by the landslides might burst anytime and cause flash floods in downstream areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

While the Arunachal Pradesh government has alerted the people living in periphery of Siang river not to venture out in the river for collection of firewood or for fishing.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that six NDRF companies are on the way to Assam from Kolkata, which will be stationed in Sensitive districts.

Sonowal has also asked the disaster management authorities in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts to remain alert for any probable flash flood-like situation and any kind of eventuality.

–IANS

ah/prs