NDRF to showcase flood rescue team in action on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will showcase their flood rescue team in action, rescuing drowned people, including children and animals, during the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

The NDRF tableau will showcase its successful and illustrious journey of humanitarian service carried out during natural and manmade disasters. “It is a specialised multi-skilled and multi-disciplinary disaster response force of its own kind,” said a senior NDRF official.

The tableau in the front portion will showcase the flood rescue team in action.

It will also depict slithering and winching by helicopters and the use of drones in rescue operations. It will showcase the collapse structure rescue with modern equipment and communication set-up.

“The ground team will depict the specialised responder of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergency with modern equipment,” said the official.

–IANS

sk/arm