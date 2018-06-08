Nearly 60,000 Japanese drivers showed signs of dementia: Report

Tokyo, June 8 (IANS) Nearly 60,000 older drivers in Japan showed signs of dementia, a new police report revealed on Friday.

The drivers aged 75 and over displayed symptoms when they renewed their driving licences during the 12 months to the end of March, the Guardian quoted the report as saying.

Under a change to road safety laws introduced last year, drivers who showed symptoms of dementia were required to see a doctor as part of efforts to cut the number of accidents involving older motorists.

According to the police, more than 2 million drivers underwent cognitive function tests during the year ending in March, and just over 57,000 were suspected of having some form of dementia.

The police said about 1,900 older drivers had their licences revoked or suspended, while another 16,000 voluntarily surrendered their licences.

The Health Ministry said that 4.6 million people were presently living with some form of dementia, with the total expected to soar to about 7.3 million people, or one in five Japanese aged 65 or over, by 2025.

