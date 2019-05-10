Nearly 85% turnout recorded in Bengal’s sixth phase

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) Nearly 84.51 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in the sixth phase elections for West Bengal’s eight parliamentary constituencies, the Election Commission said here on Monday.

The polling percentage was 85.32 in Tamluk, 85.79 in Kanthi, 82.70 in Ghatal, 85.52 in Jhargram (ST), 84.13 in Midnapore, 82.28 in Purulia, 83.15 in Bankura and 87.39 in Bishnupur(SC) constituencies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters.

“The post-poll scrutiny for all the seven seats is going on,” he said.

Asked about the meeting conducted by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Basu said it was “a preparatory meeting ahead of the seventh phase elections”.

The DEC told the reporters that “all types of security measures have been taken for the seventh phase” and he had taken account of everything.

Regarding the seizure of a sum Rs 1 crore from BJP men he added: “It is under the process of investigation”.

A man, who claimed to be a personal assistant to BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh was arrested along with an accomplice after Rs 1 crore of unaccounted money was seized from them in Asansol station on Monday.

–IANS

