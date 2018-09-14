Necaxa beats Liga MX leader Cruz Azul

Aguascalientes (Mexico), Sep 16 (IANS) Chileans Matias Fernandez and Victor Davila each scored a goal in Necaxa’s 2-0 victory over Liga MX leader Cruz Azul, which suffered its first loss in the 2018 Apertura tournament.

Fernandez scored in the 18th minute and Davila added a goal in the 85th minute of Saturday’s match, which Necaxa dominated from start to end, reports Efe news.

Necaxa, managed by Marcelo Miguel Leaño, controlled the middle of the field, taking advantage of Cruz Azul’s problems handling the ball.

Cruz Azul had its best chance to score in the 26th minute, when Argentine Milton Caraglio fired a shot that went off the goal post.

Manager Pedro Caixhina’s Cruz Azul squad was impatient and failed to set up scoring opportunities, a problem that cost the team the match.

Cruz Azul remains in first place in the Apertura tournament standings, with a record of 6-1-2 and 20 points.

America, which beat Morelia 2-1 on Saturday, is in second place, just three points back.

Mexican Jorge Sanchez scored in the 29th minute and Mateus Uribe made it 2-0 for America in the 54th minute of Saturday’s match at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.

Chilean Sebastian Vegas scored on a header in the 83rd minute for Morelia, preventing America from notching a shutout.

On Sunday, Santos Laguna plays Leon, the Pumas take on the Lobos BUAP and Atlas hosts Tijuana.

