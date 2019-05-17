Neck to neck fight between BJP, TMC in WB: India Today-Axis exit poll

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The BJP, which had won just two out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in 2014, may bag 19 to 23 seats this time, according to an exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis.

The exit poll predicted that the Trinamool Congress, which is ruling the state and had won 34 seats in the last general elections, is likely to win 19 to 22 seats in the state.

The Congress is likely to win just one seat in West Bengal while the Left parties would not be able to open their account in the state.

–IANS

