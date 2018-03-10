Neckband-style JBL Soundgear in India

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Samsung Electronics Co. and HARMAN International on Tuesday launched JBL Soundgear neckband-style, wearable sound device in India for Rs 14,999.

The wearable sound device packs up to six hours of playback time on a single charge.

“JBL Soundgear gives users the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way. No matter the activity, users can create their own personal sound zone without the closed-off feeling of a headphone,” Sumit Chauhan, Vice President-Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

JBL Soundgear is built with a dual-microphone conferencing system with echo and noise-cancellation technology to ensure sound clarity.

The rubber anti-slip treatment of the body ensures the device stays put when moving around along with soft-touch fabrics.

–IANS

