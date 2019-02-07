Necklace snatched at wedding function

Ghaziabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Two unidentified men looted gold ornaments from a woman as she stepped out of a car to attend a wedding at a banquet hall in Avas Vikas Colony in Ghaziabad on Sunday, police said.

The audacious robbery took place when the two robbers who were on a motorcycle moved towards the woman swiftly, snatched a gold chain and a necklace and escaped.

The woman cried for help but it was too late. The locals called the police which directed the patrol car to chase the criminals.

“We will track down the criminals at all costs,” claimed Superintendent of Police Shlock Kumar.

–IANS

sps/mr/nir