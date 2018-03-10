Need a good script to be cast with Kajol, says Ajay Devgn

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn says it would need a good script to cast him and his actress wife Kajol in a film.

Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like “Ishq”, “Raju Chacha”, “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” and “U Me Aur Hum”.

Asked when would they be seen together again on screen, Ajay told IANS here: “It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It’s not very easy to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script.”

Ajay got married to Kajol in 1999. The couple have two children — daughter Nysa, 15 and son Yug, 8.

Talking about balancing work and personal life, he said: “I try and balance my work very well. I spend a lot of time with my children. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays.”

On the acting front, Ajay’s latest film “Raid”, based on a true story about money laundering, released on Friday. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz.

–IANS

dc/nv/bg