Need awareness on minimizing waste production: Venkaiah

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said there was a need to build awareness about the importance of a self-sustaining system of waste disposal and minimizing waste production.

Naidu was speaking at a book release function here. He released two books — “A Treatise on Cleanliness” and “Waste Management: An Introduction” — authored by Rajat Bhargava, Andhra Pradesh Special Commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said: “There is a need to build awareness about the importance of a self-sustaining system of waste disposal and minimizing waste production.

“It is said cleanliness is next only to godliness. Cleanliness and waste management are not only linked to hygiene but management of resources as well.”

He also hailed Bhargava for choosing the subjects related to cleanliness at an appropriate time. “It is apt that the author has chosen these subjects at an appropriate time when India is journeying through a phase of growth and development.

“A wide spectrum of issues surrounds the implementation of waste disposal. Thus, it is a great initiative to bring out a treatise on solid and liquid waste management.”

The Vice President also called for making Swachh Bharat a people’s movement.

