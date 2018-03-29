Need BPO-specific emergency response team: Assocham

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Industry body Assocham on Saturday said the government should establish a computer emergency response team specifically for the BPO sector to check cyber attacks in that space.

“While the government and the BPO industry are taking a variety of initiatives in the cyber security domain… Assocham has suggested the government to establish a BPO sector specific computer emergency response team to minimise cyber attacks in the BPO landscape,” an Assocham statement said here.

The government should formulate BPO sector specific policies and procedures to address the security requirements, it said, adding that the government can engage “industry bodies, academia, law enforcement agencies to develop and define standards, mechanisms and guidelines which are in sync with requirements of the BPO sector”.

“There is a need to promote cyber security as a social responsibility in BPO organisations,” said D.S. Rawat, Assocham Secretary General.

He also suggested that the expenses incurred on training, conferences, awareness programmes for employees and other cyber security initiatives in the companies should be included within the organisations’ corporate social responsibility budgets.

