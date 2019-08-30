Need integrated approach to NE insurgency: Nagaland Governor

Dimapur (Nagaland), Sep 5 (IANS) Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday underscored the need for an integrated approach to tackle militant insurgency in the Northeast.

Addressing police chiefs of the Northeast states and heads of Central police organisations at the Nagaland Police Complex on the theme, “Changing paradigm of challenges and police preparedness”, the Governor also urged the launching of sustained drives against illicit fire arms in the respective states.

Pointing out that security cannot be fragmented between the states, Ravi emphasized on the “need for an integrated approach, with the rise of militant insurgency in the Northeast.”

Observing that there has been a remarkable improvement in the security situation in the region, the Governor acknowledged the relentless good work by the states’ police, the Central armed police forces and security agencies.

He mentioned that the policing thrust now has to shift towards day-to-day professional policing which he felt was grossly neglected during the long counter-insurgency phase.

“The dividends of peace must reach to the common man and addressing their security concerns should be our priority,” Ravi said.

Lamenting the not so satisfactory basic policing performance parameters of the region, the Governor said that prevention and detection of crimes, scientific investigation of cases and successful prosecution of criminals needs to be accorded priority by the police.

“Performance evaluation of police stations and district police should be based on these parameters,” Ravi said, urging the police chiefs to give these special attention.

Terming the institution of police chiefs as a powerful forum for creating a congenial atmosphere, Ravi said that pertinent issues are also being discussed on the sidelines of such conferences.

He was optimistic that the two-days conclave of the police chiefs, chiefs of Central forces and the intelligence agencies would further strengthen security cooperation and also generate good workable policy inputs to help make the Northeast region a paradise of peace and prosperity.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton observed that a secure and peaceful environment is a pre-requisite for sustained development and praised the manifold role of the police and security agencies in this regard.

Highlighting the security concerns of the Northeast as being the unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants, porous international boundaries drug trafficking, rapid increase in the use of information and communication technology system and the emerging challenges of cybercrime, Patton observed that all these factors have inter-state ramifications for the whole of the Northeast.

He said that it was crucial for the stakeholders to ensure that such conferences are held to deliberate on issues of security and to formulate strategies to effectively deal with the challenges.

