Need strategies to create jobs: Manmohan Singh

Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday called for evolving strategies to create 10-12 million job opportunities in the country.

Addressing a programme at the Presidency University, Manmohan Singh laid stress on proper management of India’s environmental resources to make development sustainable.

“Adequate attention has to be paid to education and to help facilitate favourable outcomes. We have to evolve strategies which will need to provide productive job opportunities for 10 to 12 million new entrants to our labour force every year,” the renowned economist said.

“At the same time, we must ensure our environmental resources, land, air and water are appropriately managed to make our development truly sustainable,” he added.

