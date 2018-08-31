Need to move towards electric mobility: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Minister Anant Geete on Thursday said that there is a need to move towards electric mobility and that proper time period will be provided to make the transition.

According to the Minister for Heavy Industry and Public Sector Enterprises, the country required to move towards electric mobility due to concerns over environmental damage caused by vehicle emissions.

Geete was speaking at the 58th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“We need to progress and transform with time as technology is changing by the day… If the world is moving towards electric mobility so should we. I am confident that industry has also understand this fact,” Geete said.

He added that a proper time period will be provided to the industry for the transition towards electric mobility.

