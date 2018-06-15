Need to recognize physical, mental aspects of disability: Army chief

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Wedneday said there was a need to recognise both physical and mental aspects of disability and provide comprehensive care to the disabled soldiers to help them reintegrate into the society.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Physical and Mental Issues of Disabled Soldiers’ organised at Manekshaw Centre here, he also highlighted various disabled-friendly initiatives that have been taken in armed forces hospitals, a defence release said.

Soldiers who have been disabled while serving the nation were honoured at the seminar, it added.

Maj D.P. Singh (retd), a Kargil war veteran and celebrity blade runner, shared his experiences with the audience.

The release said that the aim of the seminar was to provide an educative experience about the stresses faced by the soldiers and their families, especially when a family member suffers from an injury leading to a devastating disability.

–IANS

ps/vd