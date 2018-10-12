Need to step up efforts to manage electronic waste: Environment Minister

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday the government was trying to ensure better management of electronic waste but the implementation was tardy.

“The government is trying to understand to ensure better management of e-waste, but things are not rushing and moving fast at the ground level,” Vardhan said here at the inaugural International E-Waste Day.

The Minister said that e-waste is the world’s fastest-growing wastestream, and India generates over two million tonnes of it every year, the fourth highest in the world.

The European Association of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum, formed by 27 not-for-profit e-waste companies in 21 countries, has declared October 13 as the International E-Waste Day.

