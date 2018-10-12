Need to strengthen internal, external security: RSS chief

Nagpur, Oct 18 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed on the need to further strengthen the armed forces to ensure enhanced “internal and external security” and pre-empt any subversive attempts from within or outside to harm the country’s unity and integrity.

On the external security front, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, while addressing the traditional annual Dussehra rally at the Reshimbaug here, said that unless the nation was “self-reliant” in defence production, security could not be assured.

While the pace of national efforts in this direction has to be accelerated, it was essential to be more attentive to address the basic amenities of the armed, social and economic security of the armed forces and their families, he pointed out.

“There have been some laudable efforts in this regard by the government. Efforts were underway and speeded to enhance the morale of our armed forces, making them well-equipped to provide them with latest technologies. This is one of the reasons the country’s prestige is rising globally,” Bhagwat said.

He called for securing not only the land borders of the country but also the maritime borders, especially the hundreds of small islands/islets dotting the country from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Lakshadweep.

Targeting the Leftist forces, he said there has been attempts to create a vicious atmosphere in the country by establishing an “anti-national leadership with blind followers solely committed to the neo-left doctrine” propagated by the so-called “urban Maoists”.

Their cohorts were already established in various levels — intellectual circles and institutions — through the manufacturing of a vicious atmosphere that weakens the social unity, which is the bedrock of internal security of a nation.

“A world of psychological warfare is being carved out of this so-called ‘Mantrayayuuddh’ in our traditional ‘Rajneeti Shastras’ (Political Sciences),” Bhagwat added.

The chief guest at the occasion was Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi who spoke on children and juvenile security issues and problems being faced by a vast multitude of children worldwide and the need to secure them.

–IANS

