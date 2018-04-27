Need to work on defence ahead of World Cup, says South Korea coach

Seoul, May 2 (IANS) South Korea’s national football team coach said his team needed to work on strengthening their defence ahead of the football World Cup in Russia.

Shin Tae-yong, who took charge of the side last summer, was speaking at a press conference at the Korea Football Association headquarters here on Tuesday, reports Efe.

“We have our first match on June 18, so we’ll have at least two weeks,” he said, as cited by Yonhap news agency.

“If we work on to build defensive cohesion, we’ll be able to wash off the concerns”.

In his 14 matches in charge, the team have conceded almost as many goals (19) as they have scored (20).

The team slipped to disappointing defeats in the March friendlies against Northern Ireland and Poland, in which they conceded five goals.

South Korea have four friendly matches scheduled against Honduras, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bolivia and Senegal as they prepare for the World Cup, which kicks off in June.

Their opening Group F game against Sweden takes place on June 18, before they face Mexico and world champions Germany.

–IANS

gau/bg