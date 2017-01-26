Neelam Kothari’s act inspires Aarti Singh (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Neelam Kothari’s role in 1992 film “Ek Ladka Ek Ladki” became the reference point for Aarti Singh to essay the role of a woman with lost memory, in TV show “Waaris”.

Aarti plays Amba in &TV’s “Waaris”.

When Aarti heard the narration of her new character, she instantly related it to Neelam’s famous role. Aarti even called Neelam and spoke to her about the upcoming sequence.

“I am very excited to essay the role of a 18-year-old girl. My look on the show is going to change as well, and so are my character traits,” Aarti said in a statement.

“Neelam and I are very good friends and her character from the movie ‘Ek Ladka Ek Ladki’ inspired me for my role as I have never played such a character before. I am very excited for the same,” she added.

-*-

Harsh Vashisht to play Kritika Kamra’s father

Actor Harsh Vashisht has been roped in to play actress Kritika Kamra’s father in upcoming TV show “Prem ye Paheli – Chandrakanta”.

The show will feature Kritika and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. Kritika will play the title role in the show, to be directed and produced by Nikhil Sinha.

“I am privileged to work with Nikhil Sinha again. I really appreciate how he functions and one always gets to learn a lot from him. For me it’s a big thing to be a part of such a big project of Nikhil sir,” Harsh said in a statement.

“Prem ye Paheli – Chandrakanta” will be aired on Life OK.

-*-

Neeti Mohan, Sugandha Mishra’s make-up bond

Singer Neeti Mohan and comedienne Sugandha Mishra, who are seen on TV show “The Voice India Season 2”, have developed a close bond as they keep sharing make-up tips with each other.

“Neeti and I share a unique bond – almost as though we’re sisters. Neeti has a genuine concern for me and is honest enough to tell me if something isn’t looking fine. She has often guided me to look perfect. So, be it an advice to darken my lipstick or apply more mascara,” Sugandha, who hosts the show, said in a statement.

“It has become a daily habit to ask her if my looks are perfect or not. Even during breaks, we keep exchanging looks and keep checking on each other if we are looking good or not,” she added.

Neeti is seen as a coach on the show alongside Benny Dayal, Shaan and Salim Merchant.

–IANS

sas/rb/bg