Neelu?s real life conditions for future son-in-law

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Neelu Vaghela has conditions for her future son-in-law.

Neelu essays the role of strong-willed Satya Devi in the show “Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”. The track of the show is taking an interesting turn with the blooming love story of Samar and Jaya. But their love story has a big hurdle in the form of Jaya’s mother Satya Devi.

In order to get Samar and Jaya married, Satya has put forward seven conditions.

While there is still time for her real life daughter to get married, Neelu has four conditions for her would be son-in-law in real life too – My daughter will be served with tea every morning by her husband, my daughter will be regularly taken out for dinner by her husband, my daughter will not be stopped from spending money on shopping and she will come home to spend time with me every Sunday, read a statement.

But more than anything else, Neelu said: “All the conditions that I have listed will cease to exist only on one condition – my future son-in-law has to solemnly swear that he will always respect my daughter and support her in her endeavours. From my end, I will ensure that my daughter is well-equipped mentally to handle her marital issues if any.

“And it goes without saying that I will be there for her till the end of the world.”

