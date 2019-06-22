Neena Gupta shares throwback photos from NSD days

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta went down memory lane as she shared throwback photographs of herself and other popular National School of Drama alumni.

“When we all started at National School of Drama! #Throwback,” Neena posted on her Instagram page.

The stream of photographs began with Neena in her younger avatar, followed by Anupam Kher, Zeenat Khan (Aman), Alok Nath, Satish Kaushik, Pankaj Kapoor and Sushmita Mukherjee.

All of these artistes from NSD have established a strong foothold in the Indian entertainment industry.

Neena turned over a new leaf in her career when she delivered a hit with “Badhaai Ho”.

