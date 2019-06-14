Neena, Soni redefine friendship goals with images

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and producer Anu Ranjan have redefined friendship goals in a “then and now” photograph.

Soni on Monday took to Instagram and posted a photo-collage featuring a throwback image and a glimpse of their recent outing. “Then and now…Three girls on a couch,” Soni captioned the collage.

Just last week, a photograph of Neena and Soni’s London holiday went around social media. Soni and Neena have worked together in films like “Mandi” and “Trikal”.

On the work front, Neena will next be seen in “Sooryavanshi” and “Panga”.

–IANS

dc/rb/pcj