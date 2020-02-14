Neeraj Pandey to helm spy thriller ‘Special Ops’

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey will be making his web debut by helming an international spy thriller series “Special Ops”.

While details of the show have been kept under wraps, the Hotstar Specials thriller is based on events of national significance spanning a period of 19 years. The series is being shot across international locations, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.

Pandey and Shivam Nair will co-direct the action-packed thriller. With a keen focus on quality and research, “Special Ops” has been written by Pandey himself along with writers, including Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida.

Talking about the project, Pandey said: “We have been at the forefront of creating genre-defining content and are excited to collaborate with Hotstar Specials to produce our first digital series aSpecial Ops’.

“With a special attention to writing, we have tried to recreate real-life events that have somewhere affected our lives over the past few years. We’re certain that audiences will find themselves gripped by the plot and will follow the intriguing story till the end,” Pandey said.

The show is produced by Pandey and Shital Bhatia for Friday Storytellers, the digital arm of Friday Filmworks.

