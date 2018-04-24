Neeta Lulla to design for period drama ‘Panipat’

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Acclaimed designer Neeta Lulla will lend her creativity and expertise to the detailed costumes for Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama “Panipat”.

In the past, the two creative minds collaborated for “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Mohenjo Daro”. Lulla had even won the National Film Award for Best Costume Design for the former movie.

For “Panipat”, which comprises an ensemble cast and is based on the third battle of Panipat, Lulla is excited to explore the costumes worn at the time of the Maratha Empire.

Lulla said in a statement: “Peshwa’s historical and traditional lineage will reflect in the costumes of the film. Ashutosh Gowariker is a visionary and working with him is always a treat.

“We will create magic through our costumes and give fluidity to the narrative through our well-researched styling. The battle of Panipat is one of the most important chapters of our history and I am honoured to be a part of this project.”

Gowariker is confident about Lulla’s attention to detail.

“It has been wonderful working with Neeta, especially on the Rajput and Mughal dressing, followed by the Gujarati and Bengali styles. Her range is fantastic.

“And now, I am looking forward to working with her on the Maharashtrian dressing and more in ‘Panipat’,” he said.

His wife Sunita, who is producing the movie under their AGPPL Films home banner, said: “Neeta is amazing at helping the director achieve his vision and is a producer’s delight. She is a dream to work with and a true friend. Looking forward to the new journey of ‘Panipat’.”

The film includes Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Art director Nitin Desai is already working closely with Gowariker for the film and is recreating the Shaniwar Wada set for the film at N.D. Studios.

“Panipat” will release on December 6 next year.

