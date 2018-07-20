Neeti Mohan’s nephew enters top 14 of ‘Indian Idol’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan is proud of her nephew Vibhor Parashar, a budding drummer and singer, for making it to top 14 of singing reality show “Indian Idol 10”.

“I am very proud of him and I am seeing him grow since he was a child. Ever since I have seen him he is constantly striving to polish his craft, learning new instruments like keyboards, drums and everything,” Neeti said in a statement.

“I have watched the ‘Indian Idol’ episodes and it feels really good how Vibhor is impressing the judges with his singing. Vibhor always used to take guidance from me for improvements and learning it better and now I am really happy and proud of the fact that Vibhor has made it to top 14 on his merit.”

–IANS

